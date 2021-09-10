A comfortable, dry start to the weekend ahead of more tropical moisture & rain chances next week

Sound off -- who loved the comfortableness outside Friday morning? Dry air has made the end of the work week a more pleasant one -- and will set us up for a great start to the weekend. Afternoon highs Friday have managed to reach the low-to-mid 90s thanks to plenty of sunshine, and with the lower humidity values, those low-to-mid 90s feel like the low-to-mid 90s if not a few degrees cooler in the shade! Have you noticed a bit of haze filtering through the Brazos Valley sky? That is thanks to wildfire smoke that is passing through parts of Texas from wildfires out west. Air quality currently sits in the “moderate” category today and that will likely continue into the upcoming weekend -- meaning those who are unusually sensitive may experience a few issues before the weekend is over. Other than that -- Friday night plans look to sit in GREAT shape, with clear skies on hand and temperatures falling through the 80s and eventually into the 70s later tonight.

Another morning of 60s and even a few 50s in outlying areas is in the works early Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be spent much like the end to the work week Friday, with mostly clear skies and daytime highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Sunday is a transition day as moisture starts to creep back into the Brazos Valley. The day starts off slightly less-comfortable in the upper 60s/low 70s, ahead of a bit more cloud cover building in throughout the day and a chance for a few showers and storms by Sunday night. This will signal additional changes for the upcoming week as a big slug of tropical moisture moves into Southeast Texas and will spark scattered rain and storm chances through at least the first half of next week. This moisture is associated with an area of low pressure that has been given a high chance for tropical development by the National Hurricane Center as it moves into the southern Gulf by Sunday / Monday. Still a lot of unknowns and fine-tuning to do with the system into the weekend, but regardless of development/it’s state when it moves closer to Texas, this looks to bring heavy rain and storms to parts of the Brazos Valley next week. More as we know it on-air, online, and on your PinPoint Weather App.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 65. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. A 30% chance for rain and storms late. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

