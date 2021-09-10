CSISD receives statewide art education award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the second straight year, College Station ISD has been named a District of Distinction Award winner.

The award is given by the Texas Art Education Association to districts providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum.

It also recognizes a district’s ability to inspire creativity and build social-emotional learning.

CSISD is one of 40 districts in Texas to earn this honor.

“College Station ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Stacia Gower, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA.

“The past school year, educators faced a great many challenges associated with constantly changing guidelines and instruction procedures as well as participation in contest and visual art events. It is a true testament to our visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued strong and comprehensive.”

For the second consecutive year, College Station ISD was named one of only 40 statewide winners of the Texas Art... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

It is the mission of the Texas Art Education Association to promote quality visual arts education through leadership, advocacy, service, and professional development.

The districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.