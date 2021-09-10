Free kick-off event this weekend celebrates new Aggieland Art Trail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Art Trail is a new self-guided tour that spans the entire Bryan-College Station area, showcasing art galleries, public art and installation in the community, including the Texas A&M University campus and the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. See the trail map here.

A kick-off event for the Aggieland Art Trail is Sept. 10-11 around town. The schedule and description of events from the official website is below:

Friday, September 10

4 PM – 6 PM– POV “Meet the Artists” Pre-event. Come and meet the seven Visual Art Society member artists exhibiting their work at POV Coffee House for September. Enjoy POV’s happy hour while chatting with the artists. You can view their art at https://visualartsocietybcs.square.site/

Saturday, September 11

7 AM – 9 AM – Aggieland Art Trail Kick-Off, POV Coffee House at the Stella Hotel Join us for the Aggieland Art Trail kick-off at the POV Coffee House. Enjoy 10% off your purchase and pick up your passport and information for the trail. Click here to view their menu.

10 AM – 5 PM – LIVE!art, a tight knit community of local artists, will be set up at Degallery. There will be live art demos and a children’s interactive art section.

11 AM – War on Terror Statue Dedication Ceremony, Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial

2 PM– Evening – Visit Downtown Bryan art spots. Downtown Bryan will be closed off 8am-1pm for the Ladies in Leather motorcycle parade.

6 PM – 8 PM – Closing Reception, Wyndham Garden Hotel, College Station. Hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine are provided by the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Free to art trail participants. Bring your Aggieland Art Trail “Passport.” There will be drawings of wonderful prizes and a silent auction, and you must be present to win.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.