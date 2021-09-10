Friday marks the peak of hurricane season: past, present, and future look at the 2021 Atlantic season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday, September 10th marks the official peak of hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin. To date, the 2021 season has consisted of 13 named storms, 5 of which reached hurricane status and 3 of which became major hurricanes.

The latest of storms to be named was Tropical Storm Mindy that officially developed Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This system stayed well east of the Brazos Valley, but ended up bringing heavy rain to the east-central Gulf coastline. Mindy then crossed over parts of Florida and Georgia before eventually drifting out into the western Atlantic Thursday.

RECAP OF THE SEASON SO FAR

WHAT’S OUT THERE NOW?

Friday, September 10th marks the peak of hurricane season. (KBTX)

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Larry continues to track north through the open Atlantic. No major impacts are expected to the United States from this system.

The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Mindy continue to move eastward into the open waters of the Atlantic. No additional impacts to the United States are expected.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge into the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa tonight. This wave currently has a high chance for development over the next five days, but it is too early to tell if this potential system will have any impacts to the United States.

Closer to home, a tropical wave producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity in the western Caribbean Sea now has a high chance for development over the next five days.

A tropical wave that is forecasted to move into the southwestern Gulf now has a high chance for development over the next five days. (KBTX)

The system is expected to emerge into the the Bay of Campeche this weekend after crossing over Central America. Forecasters at the National Hurricane note that conditions are expected to be favorable for tropical development once it does so.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

Regardless of tropical development -- this wave will bring a slug of tropical moisture into the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas by early next week, sparking scattered rain and storm chances as early as Monday. This is something we’ll continue to monitor and a situation we should get a clearer picture on through the upcoming weekend, but best to prep the rain gear for heavy rain and some storms next week. Should additional impacts look to materialize for parts of the Brazos Valley, updates will be waiting for you on-air, online, and on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

The next name up-for-grabs on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season list is Nicholas.

Official list of hurricane names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. (KBTX)

The latest forecasts call for this hurricane season to remain “above-normal.” On September 9, the 2021 season officially generated enough Accumulated Cyclone Energy to meet the official definition of an “average” Atlantic season. The last below-average season in the Atlantic basin was 2015.

Hurricane season officially runs through November 30.

Credit to Philip Klotzbach, Ph.D. with Colorado State University for many of the facts listed above.

