Advertisement

New Highway 105 Bridges dedicated between Brenham and Navasota

Three new bridges open to drivers on Highway 105 Tuesday.
The new Brazos River Bridge and two others open Tuesday.
The new Brazos River Bridge and two others open Tuesday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - After years in the making, three new bridges on Highway 105 are finally opening. Friday morning the Brazos River Bridge was dedicated with TxDOT and local leaders on hand.

The new bridges cross Coles Creek, The Brazos and Navasota Rivers. The project saw years in delays including challenges after Hurricane Harvey and flooding in the Brazos River, which caused some engineering changes.

TxDOT also built a new roadway to connect the three bridges as the previous ones go out of service. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, TxDOT will make the traffic switch for drivers to start using the new bridges.

That entire project cost more than $34 million. News 3′s Clay Falls will was there this morning and will have reaction from leaders and drivers in a new report at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday
Mobile Medical Unit at Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Brazos Valley hospital activates surge plans to reduce stress on emergency room

Latest News

Aggieland High School 9/11
Aggieland High School hosts inaugural Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
hfh
CRYSTAL HFH STORY
New Tabor SPJST Youth Club Beseda Dancers
36th Annual Kolache Festival planned for Saturday