New Highway 105 Bridges dedicated between Brenham and Navasota

NEAR NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - After years in the making, three new bridges on Highway 105 are finally opening. Friday morning the Brazos River Bridge was dedicated with TxDOT and local leaders on hand.

The new bridges cross Coles Creek, The Brazos and Navasota Rivers. The project saw years in delays including challenges after Hurricane Harvey and flooding in the Brazos River, which caused some engineering changes.

TxDOT also built a new roadway to connect the three bridges as the previous ones go out of service. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, TxDOT will make the traffic switch for drivers to start using the new bridges.

That entire project cost more than $34 million. News 3′s Clay Falls will was there this morning and will have reaction from leaders and drivers in a new report at 6 p.m.

