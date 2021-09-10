New statues honoring fallen Brazos County first responders added to 9/11 memorial at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three new statues were placed Thursday to honor fallen heroes from 9/11, and local heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Two of the statues are placed facing the piece of the World Trade Center that sits as a part of the walkway depicting wars and memorials from American history.

The two statues represent law enforcement and firefighters who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11.

Each statue was made in the likeness of two local fallen heroes. The law enforcement officer was made in the likeness of Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Brian Bachmann, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012. The firefighter was made in the likeness of Bryan Fire Lieutenant Greg Pickard, who was killed in 2013 while fighting the Knights of Columbus fire. The theme for these statues is “Never Forget.”

The third statue represents a special ops soldier, who has his back facing the first responders, signifying that he has their back. This statue is called “Never Again.”

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board Member Steve Beachy says they are thrilled to be able to finally unveil these statues after years of planning.

“These two statues bring a local significance to this nationwide event and they are representative of all law enforcement and firefighters,” said Beachy.

Thursday was the first time that Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves saw the statue of his friend and colleague in place.

“It is an awesome reminder to the public about what we do as first responders and how dangerous it can be,” said Reeves.

The statues will be officially dedicated Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The statues are located near the Harvey Road entrance to Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.

