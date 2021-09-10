Rogers returning to Bryan sideline Friday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers says he will be on the sideline Friday night when the Vikings take on Brenham at Cub Stadium. Rogers has missed the first two games of the season after testing positive for COVID-19. “Certainly missed the ballgames. I missed the kids, missed the coaches,” Rogers said. “Some things are just unplanned in life and that was one of them. First time in over 40 years for me so I’ve been pretty lucky.” Rogers says he needs a little more time to get his strength back.

Rogers has not been on the sideline in Brenham as a head coach since he was at A&M Consolidated from 1988-1999.

Bryan and Brenham are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.