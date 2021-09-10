St. Joseph wins Six-Man Showdown with Allen Academy 90-68

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Especially in Six-Man football it doesn’t really matter if you don’t score first and get behind, because there is usually a ton of points scored in a game, so if you get on a roll you can usually win. That was the case Thursday night as the St. Joseph Eagles beat Allen Academy 90-68.

St. Joseph quarterback Mac Mishler threw 6 touchdown passes on the night to lead the Eagles to victory.

St. Joseph (2-1) will hit the road next week to take on Westbury Christian on Friday. Allen Academy will have an extra week to rebound and will host Oakwood on September 24th at Baker Field.

