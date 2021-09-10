Treat of the Day: Local Air Force member surprises little sister with homecoming
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Air Force Airman First Class Trenton Rylee Rutledge returned home to Anderson Thursday afternoon after being away on duty for roughly seven months.
Rutledge, a member of the Anderson-Shiro ISD class of 2020, teamed up with the staff at Anderson-Shiro Elementary to surprise his younger sister at school.
Maylee was overwhelmed when she saw her brother for the first time in so long and ran into his arms for a big bear hug.
