Weekend Gardener: How to get your rose bushes ready for fall

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do your rose bushes look terrible right now? Don’t worry, the fall is one of the best times for them to show off new blooms!

Skip Richter with Texas A&M Agrilife says roses leave spent blooms on their bushes, so you have to go in and take care of them yourself. Cut them back as far as you’d like because these plants are very hardy!

The best time to prune them back is in late August to early September. That leads to beautiful blooms in late September and early October. They should last through the first freeze of the year!

