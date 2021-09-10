Women’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball unveiled it’s 13-game non-conference slate on Friday, featuring a matchup with in-state rival Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec. 5 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies host an exhibition matchup against Oklahoma Baptist on Nov. 3 at Reed Arena to put the finishing touches on the preseason. Texas A&M opens the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 9) inside the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

The Maroon & White then host Southern (Nov. 11), DePaul (Nov. 15) and the reigning Southland Conference Champions SFA (Nov. 18) before traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to take part in the 2021 Paradise Jam.

While at the Paradise Jam, the Aggies take on Pittsburgh (Nov. 25), South Dakota (Nov. 26) and Northwestern (Nov. 27). When the team returns to Aggieland, it hosts Little Rock (Dec. 1), Texas (Dec. 5) and Texas Southern (Dec. 9). Texas A&M makes a quick trip to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU (Dec. 12), and finishes non-conference play at home against Rice (Dec. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20).

Last season, the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champions went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history, going 9-0 to open the year. Of those nine wins, came two ranked victories and the greatest offensive performance in team annals when A&M scored a program-best 112 points against Northwestern State.

The Aggies are set for a rematch of last year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge with long-time rival Texas. This season’s installment takes place at Reed Arena. The Maroon & White bested the Longhorns 66-61 on their home court last year, and now boast a 14-5 record against Texas in the past 19 meetings between the two. The SEC dominated the challenge in 2020, going 7-1 against the Big 12.

Times and television information for the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later date.

2021-22 Full Schedule

Date Opponent Arena (Location) Nov. 3 Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.) Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Nov. 9 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Nov. 11 Southern Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Nov. 15 DePaul Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Nov. 18 SFA Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Nov. 25 Pittsburgh UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) Nov. 26 South Dakota UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) Nov. 27 Northwestern UVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands) Dec. 1 Little Rock Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Dec. 5 Texas Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Dec. 9 Texas Southern Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Dec. 12 TCU Schollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, Texas) Dec. 19 Rice Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Dec. 20 UTSA Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Dec. 30 Vanderbilt Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Jan. 2 at LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.) Jan. 6 at Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.) Jan. 9 Florida Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Jan. 13 at South Carolina Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.) Jan. 16 Auburn Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Jan. 20 Ole Miss Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Jan. 23 at Missouri Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.) Jan. 30 at Mississippi State Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.) Feb. 3 Arkansas Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Feb. 6 at Kentucky Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, Ken.) Feb. 13 LSU Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Feb. 17 at Ole Miss The Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.) Feb. 20 Alabama Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Feb. 24 South Carolina Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) Feb. 27 at Georgia Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Ga.)

