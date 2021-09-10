Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball unveiled it’s 13-game non-conference slate on Friday, featuring a matchup with in-state rival Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec. 5 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies host an exhibition matchup against Oklahoma Baptist on Nov. 3 at Reed Arena to put the finishing touches on the preseason. Texas A&M opens the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 9) inside the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

The Maroon & White then host Southern (Nov. 11), DePaul (Nov. 15) and the reigning Southland Conference Champions SFA (Nov. 18) before traveling to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to take part in the 2021 Paradise Jam.

While at the Paradise Jam, the Aggies take on Pittsburgh (Nov. 25), South Dakota (Nov. 26) and Northwestern (Nov. 27). When the team returns to Aggieland, it hosts Little Rock (Dec. 1), Texas (Dec. 5) and Texas Southern (Dec. 9). Texas A&M makes a quick trip to Fort Worth, Texas, to play TCU (Dec. 12), and finishes non-conference play at home against Rice (Dec. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20).

Last season, the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season champions went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history, going 9-0 to open the year. Of those nine wins, came two ranked victories and the greatest offensive performance in team annals when A&M scored a program-best 112 points against Northwestern State.

The Aggies are set for a rematch of last year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge with long-time rival Texas. This season’s installment takes place at Reed Arena. The Maroon & White bested the Longhorns 66-61 on their home court last year, and now boast a 14-5 record against Texas in the past 19 meetings between the two. The SEC dominated the challenge in 2020, going 7-1 against the Big 12.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

Times and television information for the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later date.

2021-22 Full Schedule

DateOpponentArena (Location)
Nov. 3Oklahoma Baptist (Exh.)Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Nov. 9Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Nov. 11SouthernReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Nov. 15DePaulReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Nov. 18SFAReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Nov. 25PittsburghUVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
Nov. 26South DakotaUVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
Nov. 27NorthwesternUVI Sports & Fitness Center (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
Dec. 1Little RockReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Dec. 5TexasReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Dec. 9Texas SouthernReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Dec. 12TCUSchollmaier Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Dec. 19RiceReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Dec. 20UTSAReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Dec. 30VanderbiltReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Jan. 2at LSUPete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)
Jan. 6at TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Jan. 9FloridaReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Jan. 13at South CarolinaColonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)
Jan. 16AuburnReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Jan. 20Ole MissReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Jan. 23at MissouriMizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.)
Jan. 30at Mississippi StateHumphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.)
Feb. 3ArkansasReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Feb. 6at KentuckyMemorial Coliseum (Lexington, Ken.)
Feb. 13LSUReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Feb. 17at Ole MissThe Pavilion at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
Feb. 20AlabamaReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Feb. 24South CarolinaReed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Feb. 27at GeorgiaStegeman Coliseum (Athens, Ga.)

