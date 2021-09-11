Aggie Volleyball Runs Past UAlbany in Straight Sets

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In Texas A&M volleyball’s first match of the day, the Aggies roared past the UAlbany Great Danes in a 3-0 affair (25-18, 25-22, 25-11) on Saturday afternoon inside Reed Arena. The Aggies improve to 5-2 overall on the year and remain undefeated at the Texas A&M Invitational, while UAlbany drops to 3-6 overall.

A&M spread the wealth offensively, with five players recording six or more kills in the victorious effort. Morgan Christon led the way with seven smashes while Destiny Cox, Mallory Talbert, Ciera Hecht and Camille Conner each had six. Macy Carrabine led the way defensively with a match-high 19 digs. Multiple Aggies recorded individual firsts, with sophomore Madison Bowser earning her first career start while freshman setter Nisa Buzlutepe booked her first collegiate assist in her first appearance on a kill by Christon.

Conner opened the match with a service ace and the Aggies roared out of the gates for a quick 5-1 lead. Led by powerful hitting on the left pin from Christon and a dominant defensive presence at the net, the Maroon & White never trailed in the set and managed a lead as large as nine. A powerful kill from Christon concluded the opening frame, with Texas A&M winning by a 25-18 margin.

The Aggies saw continued success in the start of the second, with Conner logging a kill to open A&M’s scoring in the set. A litany of errors from the Great Danes saw the Maroon & White pull ahead to a 15-9 lead at the media timeout, maintaining that momentum through the remainder of the frame. UAlbany inched its way back at the end of the set, but a Cox kill cemented the 25-22 A&M win.

Cox started the third right where she left off, smashing a kill to log the first score of the set, with A&M lurching out to a fast 7-2 advantage. The Aggies maintained a 9-0 scoring run with Talbert behind the service line, guiding the Maroon & White to their largest lead of the match, sitting at 18-6. Multiple Aggies saw their first playing time of the tournament in the final points, with A&M taking the third set, 25-11, on a pair of Faye Wilbricht kills.

UP NEXT

Aggie Volleyball will conclude the Texas A&M Invitational later tonight against the UTSA Roadrunners, with first serve at Reed Arena slated for 7:30 p.m. The outing will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the team’s overall performance against UAlbany…

“We always talk about how great we are going to be and challenge ourselves to play at that level. We want to have the balance and execute the way we want to, whether that’s our initial game plan or not. I think we had moments where we executed at a high level and some times we did not, but in a game with momentum like that, I am proud of the subs and the way we got our bench involved.”

On Mallory Talbert’s run behind the service line…

“I call her ‘jazzy feet’ when she’s back there serving, and she’s been trying to earn that spot back. London (Austin-Roark) has been serving for us, so I think she was trying to show all her goods. She played great defensively back there and everyone always gets hype about that when our middles go in and make a statement like that.”

Senior setter Camille Conner

On the performances by the team’s freshmen…

“It was awesome to see Nisa (Buzlutepe) go in. She came in and was a spark for our team and was getting balls right to the target. Madison (Bowser) came in with a ton of confidence and it was cool to see her up at the net blocking and transitioning, and always being an option for me. Also, seeing Faye (Wilbricht) come in and get two kills as well, it’s just really exciting to see our freshmen step up.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.