Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Miles Prower and Triscuit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We have two adorable Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for September 10, 2021. Miles Prower and Triscuit are both about five months old.

They’re not only super cute. These kittens love to play and cuddle. Shelter employees say the kitties have Feline Leukemia. While it will affect them for the rest of their lives, it doesn’t slow either of them down.

“It does mean that they have a weak immune system, so that just means that they really can’t live with other cats. But they can live together, which is why they are the perfect pair,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “They entertain each other all day long. Our staff here at the shelter, we love to play with them and get them out of their kennel. They love toys. They love to cuddle.”

The cuties are vaccinated and microchipped. That means they’re ready to go to their new home. You can fill out an adoption application here.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.