Bremond falls to Milano 24-34

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -A Friday night showdown in Milano. The Bremond Tigers came to town but fell to the Milano Eagles 24-34.

The Eagles were the first team to get on the board when Jayce Todd gave it to Andres Ruelas. Ruelas broke two tackles and ran up the right side of the end zone for the touchdown. Milano up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Todd once again with the hand-off, but this time to Alan Maldonado. Maldonado broke through some defenders, spun, and ran into the end zone. Eagles up 21-6.

Also in the second quarter, Bremond scored two touchdowns.

The first touchdown was on a kickoff return by Braylen Wortham, 21-12 Milano. The other touchdown was a Wortham pass into the end zone to Logan Burnett, which brought the score to 27-18 Milano going into the half.

In the end, the Tigers came up short to the Eagles, 24-34.

The Milano Eagles will host Thorndale at home on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Bremond will travel to Dawson to take on the bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

