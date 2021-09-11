Advertisement

Bremond falls to Milano 24-34

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -A Friday night showdown in Milano. The Bremond Tigers came to town but fell to the Milano Eagles 24-34.

The Eagles were the first team to get on the board when Jayce Todd gave it to Andres Ruelas. Ruelas broke two tackles and ran up the right side of the end zone for the touchdown. Milano up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Todd once again with the hand-off, but this time to Alan Maldonado. Maldonado broke through some defenders, spun, and ran into the end zone. Eagles up 21-6.

Also in the second quarter, Bremond scored two touchdowns.

The first touchdown was on a kickoff return by Braylen Wortham, 21-12 Milano. The other touchdown was a Wortham pass into the end zone to Logan Burnett, which brought the score to 27-18 Milano going into the half.

In the end, the Tigers came up short to the Eagles, 24-34.

The Milano Eagles will host Thorndale at home on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Bremond will travel to Dawson to take on the bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Permitless carry became law in Texas on Sept 1
Attorney, law enforcement provide insight on constitutional carry laws
Vincent Rice, 39
College Station man wanted by Las Vegas police arrested for child sex crimes
Karumi Duran arrived in the United States at the age of 7. She was raised and educated in...
Aggie DREAMer stuck in Mexico is returning home to Texas on Thursday

Latest News

New Waverly routs Hearne in Friday night match up
Lovelady hands Iola its third straight loss to start the season 15-6
College Station wins district opener over Magnolia 38-10
Texas A&M Volleyball
Davis, Talbert Register Career Performances in Win Over Houston