Brenham gets in win column with victory over Bryan

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham football team beat Bryan 29-14 Friday night in a non-district game at Cub Stadium. It was the final non-district game for both teams. With the win Brenham is now 1-2 on the season. Bryan falls to 0-3.

Brenham running back Ricky Brown had two touchdown runs in the game. Bryan got a defensive touchdown from Ishmeal Ealoms on a 36 yard fumble return and a touchdown pass from Karson Dillard to Tyson Turner.

Brenham will return to action September 24 to open district 13-5A Division 2 play at home against Leander Glenn. Next up for Bryan is the district 12-6A opener against Temple at home on September 24.

