CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - It was a close first half but the Yoemen came out slow in the second, unable to get their first win.

Last year Franklin fell to Cameron at home 38-7, tonight was a different story. The Lions came out fast in the second half and the Yoemen couldn’t keep up.

Franklin advances 3-0 after beating Cameron Yoe 41-21.

