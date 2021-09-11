Advertisement

College Station Police report missing teenage girl

Breezy Kmyah Woods
Breezy Kmyah Woods(College Station Police)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Breezy Kmyah Woods,14, is missing in College Station as of Saturday night.

Woods, a black female, was last seen at the 4400 block of Toddington Drive, according to police.

Authorities say Woods was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue basketball shorts, black, and green crocs.

If you have any information about Woods’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979)-764-3600.

