College Station Police report missing teenage girl
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say Breezy Kmyah Woods,14, is missing in College Station as of Saturday night.
Woods, a black female, was last seen at the 4400 block of Toddington Drive, according to police.
Authorities say Woods was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue basketball shorts, black, and green crocs.
If you have any information about Woods’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979)-764-3600.
