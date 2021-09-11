College Station wins district opener over Magnolia 38-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Magnolia 38-10 Friday night in their district opener at Cougar Field.

The first half was a defensive battle with the only scores coming from a Marquise touchdown run in the first quarter and a Dawson Schremp field goal as time expired at the end of the second quarter.

The Cougars’ offense came to life in the second half. Collins had three total touchdowns (2 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD from Jett Huff). Jett Huff threw for a couple of touchdowns in the second half, one to Houston Thomas to give the Cougars a 17-3 lead, and one to Dalton Carnes late in the fourth quarter. Magnolia’s only touchdown came in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs capitalized on an interception in the third quarter that led to a field goal.

The Cougars hit the road next week to take on Porter.

