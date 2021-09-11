Advertisement

Cougars squeeze by the Yeguas 38 - 30

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Yegua returns home for their home opener hosting the Leon Cougars., both teams 1-1 tonight. Where the first quarter was a rough defensive battle but things really picked up in the second quarter. The game was tied 14 - 14 going into the half. In the end Leon came out on top tonight to win it 38 - 30.

Yegua’s will host Alpha Omega Academy next week September 17th, 2021. Kick off is set for 7:00p at Yegua Stadium

Leon will host Bruceville-Eddy next week September 17th, 2021. Kick off is set for 7:30p from the Leon High Football Field in Jewett, TX.

