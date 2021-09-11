Crockett gets first win of the season with victory over Buffalo

It was a back and forth battle in the first half as both teams fought to keep the lead.

The Bison would capitalize off of Crockett’s first play of the game after a fumbled sweep attempt. Buffalo will convert that turnover into points with a 11 yard rushing touchdown from Aiden Savage. This puts Buffalo in the lead 7-0. Crockett answers quickly in their next possession with a rushing touchdown from Keshun Easterling, tying up the game at 7 a piece. The Bulldogs will take the lead late in the first quarter with another rushing touchdown from Easterling. Buffalo will tie the game up with a touchdown pass from Savage to Kannon Brantley, making it 14-14.

Buffalo will go on the road next week to take on the Teague Lions.

Crockett will try to pick up another victory as they host Garrison next Friday.

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) -

