Huntsville defeats Kingwood 21-6 in High School Football

The Hornets have won all their games this early season.
(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, the Hornets were looking to start 2-0 as they hosted Kingwood.

The Hornets struck early and often the first quarter.

Quarterback AJ Wilson handed off to Matthew Tatum. Tatum ran for six yards and the Hornets were on the board scoring first.

Huntsville had the momentum in their favor first half. The Hornets set up for a field goal attempt on 4th down but it was a trick play. AJ Wilson fakes the kicking setup and was able to connect with Calvin Simmons to make things 13 to 0.

During the second quarter the Mustangs’ Quarterback Trey Reese handed off to running back Nick Bernell. He dashed seven yards and found the end zone.

At half time the score was Huntsville 14, Kingwood 6 after the Hornets blocked the extra point attempt.

The final score was Huntsville 21 - Kingwood 6.

