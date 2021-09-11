Advertisement

Lovelady hands Iola its third straight loss to start the season 15-6

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs will have to wait another week to taste victory. Friday night they lost to Lovelady 15-6 at Bulldog Stadium.

Lovelady took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4th quarter touchdown pass covering 28 yards from SaldeMurray to Skyler Pipkin.

Iola was able to answer on a 3-yard touchdown run by Coy Elliott, but that would be the Bulldogs’ only score of the game as they drop to 0-3 on the year.

