Moisture returns Sunday ahead of higher rain chances to kick off the upcoming work week

Drier air lives to see another day in the Brazos Valley! After waking up to the 50s & 60s early Saturday, afternoon highs have been able to climb into the low 90s for the majority of the area with plenty of sunshine. A bit of haze still filtering through the Brazos Valley sky thanks to wildfire smoke that is passing through parts of Texas from wildfires out west. Air quality sits in the “moderate” category Saturday (and will likely stay there through Sunday) -- meaning those who are unusually sensitive may experience a few issues before the weekend is over. Saturday night plans will sit in great shape with clear skies and temperatures falling through the 80s and eventually 70s later tonight.

It looks like one more comfortable morning may be in the works for the Brazos Valley Sunday ahead of the return of muggy air throughout the day. Overnight lows will reach for the 60s (with a few 50s in outlying areas possible once again) before daytime highs climb into the low 90s by Sunday afternoon. As additional moisture creeps back in from the south, noticeably more cloud cover will build back into the area throughout the day. A few showers/rumbles can’t completely be ruled out by Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night, but most plans look to sit on the quieter side before we wrap up the weekend.

As a big push of tropical moisture continues to filter into the Brazos Valley, more scattered-to-widespread rain/storm activity is likely to kick off the upcoming work week. This moisture is associated with a tropical wave that is expected to cross into the southern Gulf and track northward over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center currently has given the system a high chance for development over the next 48 hours, but there are still many details to finetune as the potential system hasn’t formed yet. Adjustments to the forecast may be needed by the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week as we learn more on the track and status of this area of low pressure. Regardless of development -- this will be a rainmaker for the Brazos Valley with the biggest thing to monitor being heavy rainfall through at least midweek. More as we know it -- but on average, parts of the Brazos Valley could pick up on 0.5″ - 3″+ inches with localized higher amounts definitely a possibility, and higher totals found the farther south you travel.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance for PM rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

