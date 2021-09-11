Monitoring the southern Gulf this weekend
Many details to finetune over the next few days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Friday, September 10 marks the official peak of hurricane season, the chance for tropical development is increasing in the southern Gulf.
As of the 7pm Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, the odds of development have increased to a medium (60%) chance over the next 48 hours and a high (80%) chance over the next five days. A tropical wave moving across parts of Central America Friday evening is producing a large, disorganized area of showers and storms. Forecasters note that conditions are expected to be favorable for development as the system tracks into the Bay of Campeche.
There are still many details to finetune with this potential system over the next few days, as more/less interaction with land and how closely it tracks to the western Gulf’s coastline will affect it’s status. Regardless of development, this wave will bring a big slug of tropical moisture into Southeast Texas by the beginning of next week, increasing rain and storm chances in the Brazos Valley. As of right now -- the potential for heavy rainfall will need to be monitored in some areas, especially the farther south you travel through at least the first half of the upcoming week.
We should get a clearer picture regarding the future of this wave after it emerges into the southern Gulf, so check back in throughout the weekend.
