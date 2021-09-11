Advertisement

New Waverly routs Hearne in Friday night match up

This is the Bulldogs and the Eagles first meeting since 2017
(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - New Waverly gets its second win of the season with a dominant road victory over Hearne 45 to 18. The Bulldogs quarterback duo of Evan Erwin and Sebastine Amaro each had touchdowns in the first half.

Jabari Dunn got Hearne on the board with an electrifying kick-off return.

New Waverly will play Hardin next week while Hearne will be on the road to take on Snook.

