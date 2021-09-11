New Waverly routs Hearne in Friday night match up

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - New Waverly gets its second win of the season with a dominant road victory over Hearne 45 to 18. The Bulldogs quarterback duo of Evan Erwin and Sebastine Amaro each had touchdowns in the first half.

Jabari Dunn got Hearne on the board with an electrifying kick-off return.

New Waverly will play Hardin next week while Hearne will be on the road to take on Snook.

