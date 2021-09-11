Advertisement

Normangee takes first loss of the season against Chilton

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -The Normangee Panthers started off the night undefeated.

Fresh off back-to-back wins against Bremond and Iola, the Normangee Panthers would lose their first game of the season at the hands of the Chilton Pirates.

Chilton would be the first on the board to score a touchdown after Daylon Ford returned a kick for over 25 yards.

Izaha Jones, the senior quarterback would run the ball multiple times throughout the game picking up big yardage. Jones went on to leave the game in the first quarter with an injury but would quickly make his return.

Normangee outside linebacker Tate Franks made some big hits throughout the night.

Jones would find wide receiver Tate Franks multiple times throughout the game but it wouldn’t be enough to get on the scoreboard.

The Pirates hand the Panthers their first loss of the season 37-0.

Normangee will hit the road next Friday to take on the Lovelady Lions.

