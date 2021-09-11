Advertisement

The Rockdale Tigers devour the Lexington Eagles

Rockdale beats Lexington tonight and earned their second win of the season
By Dewane Garrett II
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers won 35-14 tonight against the Lexington Eagles. Rockdale scored 21 points in the 1st half by ground and by air to take the early lead. Next week they will head to Bellville to play the Brahmas for a 730pm kickoff. The Eagles will be back home next week to faceoff against the Marlin Bulldogs with a 730pm kickoff time.

