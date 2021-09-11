Snook falls for second week in a row after blowout loss to Thrall

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays dropped their second straight game after falling to the Thrall Tigers at home 49-27. The Bluejays were unable to get the run game going against the powerful Tiger defensive line. Quarterback Beaux Hruska made as many plays as he could when he had a chance to throw. But turnovers both through the air and on the ground quickly turned this one into a full-tilt by the end of the first half with the Bluejays trailing 41-7 at the half. Some late-game touchdowns made the score a bit more respectable, but it was too little, too late. The Bluejays will look to end their two-game skid next Friday, Sep. 17 when they host the Hearne Eagles at home.

