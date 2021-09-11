Texas A&M Soccer MATCH PREVIEW: at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies tote a four-match win streak into road action Sunday as they battle the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in rematch of last May’s epic Sweet 16 battle. First kick at Neal Patterson Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.

The match airs on Big 12 Now via ESPN+. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary. The Aggies are on a four-match win streak, kicked off with a 3-1 triumph over then-No. 9 Clemson. The Maroon & White also boast victories over Sam Houston (5-0), UTEP (4-1) and Southern (5-0) during the run. Texas A&M is looking to score three or more goals in five consecutive matches for the first time since November 2004.

The Aggies own a 16-1-5 edge in the all-time series against Oklahoma State. After Texas A&M dominated the Cowgirls for much of early portion of the series, the last 11 meetings have been decided by one goal or less with the Maroon & White owning a 6-1-4 advantage.

The teams met at least once every season between 1996-2011 as Big XII foes. Texas A&M’s last game against a Big XII team while in the conference came against Oklahoma State at the league tournament championship game with the Aggies’ winning 1-0 on a goal by Megan Majewski with nine second left on the clock.

In the most recent meeting, Laney Carroll buried the decisive kick in shootout action to send the Aggies to the seventh Elite Eight in program history. Texas A&M prevailed in the shootout, 4-3, after the teams duked it out to a 3-3 draw after 110 minutes of play. Before the shootout, it was a classic matchup between a relentless 110 minutes of fury from the Aggies against the quick strike arsenal from Oklahoma State. The contest was tied after 110 minutes, despite Texas A&M owning wide margins in shots (38-11), shots-on-goal (16-5) and corner kicks (16-6).

Eleven different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Kate Colvin and Maile Hayes share the team lead with three goals each. Natalie Abel, Daria Britton and Taylor Pounds have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.