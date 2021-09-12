Aggie Volleyball Breezes by UTSA, Claims Texas A&M Invitational Title

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie volleyball closed out the 2021 Texas A&M Invitational with a dominant 3-0 performance (25-14, 25-17, 25-18) against the UTSA Roadrunners, finishing undefeated and claiming the tournament title on Saturday evening inside Reed Arena. The Aggies elevate to 6-2 overall this season and move to 11-1 in the all-time series against the Roadrunners, as UTSA drops to 3-6.

Camille Conner paved the way for the Aggies and recorded her third double-double of the season, finishing with 38 assists and 12 digs in the victorious effort. Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis each had double-digit performances in the kill column, with Christon smashing 13 and Davis logging 12. The defensive effort was headlined by Camryn Ennis and Macy Carrabine, as they finished with 19 and 12 digs, respectively.

Lauren Davis recorded A&M’s first kill of the match and London Austin-Roark directed six more Aggie points from behind the service line to force UTSA into a timeout, with the Maroon & White leading 7-1. The Roadrunners inched closer towards the middle of the frame, but a 3-0 scoring run by the Aggies saw the lead balloon back to five points. Texas A&M closed things out on a 7-0 scoring run, dominating the first set by a score of 25-14.

UTSA and A&M exchanged blows in the early moments of the second frame, but a strong offensive showing at the net from Mallory Talbert and powerful serving from Camryn Ennis deadlocked the set at six. Kills from Morgan Christon and Davis helped the Maroon & White pull ahead to a 15-9 lead at the media break. The Aggie edge continued to expand, and Texas A&M pulled away for a 25-17 win heading into the second intermission.

Conner and Davis continued to connect early in the third, with the duo combining for four kills en route to an early 6-4 Aggie advantage. UTSA rallied for a slim one-point lead, but successful swings from Christon and a stuff block from Destiny Cox saw the Aggies pull away, 17-14. An artistic tip from Christon sparked a 5-1 run to close things out, as A&M won its final match of the tournament with a 25-18 finish in the third set.

The Aggies finished undefeated in the Texas A&M Invitational, recording sweeps of UTSA and UAlbany in addition to a four-set win over Houston. Conner and Talbert were each named to the All-Tournament Team, with the Katy, Texas, native, Conner being named Tournament MVP.

2021 TEXAS A&M INVITATIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Camille Conner | Setter | Texas A&M | Tournament MVP

Mallory Talbert | Middle Blocker | Texas A&M

Kate Georgiades | Libero | Houston

Abbie Jackson | Middle Blocker | Houston

Amanda Ifeanyi | Middle Blocker | UTSA

Oren Abutbul | Opposite Hitter | UAlbany

UP NEXT

Texas A&M volleyball heads out on a quick midweek road trip on Tuesday, September 14, as the Aggies take on the Texas State Bobcats at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas, with first serve slated for 6 p.m.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On how she felt the team played this weekend…

“It was good to be home and we were excited to be in front of the 12th Man. It’s cool to see our team and how we continue to grow and not just grow as a team chemistry-wise, but on the court executing and playing clean. We talk about it all the time. It’s how great are we going to be. It’s not about the opponent, but the game plan versus the opponent and then our own game on our side of the ball. That is what’s good to see right now and the team starting to be more consistent together.”

Senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert

On earning a spot on the all-tournament team…

“Every individual achievement always boils down to the team and that is something that is a part of our core values talking about family. Anything that me and Camille get, or anyone on the team, it boils down to the team and how hard we have worked to get here and how hard we have worked to win this tournament.”

Senior setter Camille Conner…

On the connection between her and Mallory on the court…

“I know that no matter what pass I am going to get, Mallory is going to be up and ready and I think that is a part of trust. We do it every day during practice, so being able to translate that into a game, it becomes easy.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.