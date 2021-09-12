College Station man arrested with child pornography

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrest a local man in possession of child pornography on Friday.

FBI investigators found an online account belonging to Isaac Albert Hernandez, 30, used to distribute child pornography. This led to CSPD executing a search warrant at his residence.

Court documents say Hernandez admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography on the online account. Police say they found several illegal images and a video on his phone.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

