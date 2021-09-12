Advertisement

Lions Club host I Love America Fall Festival at Santa’s Wonderland

Bounce house at the I love America event in College Station Saturday.
Bounce house at the I love America event in College Station Saturday.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Grace Leis
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Noon Lions Club held its I Love America event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Proceeds from the event will support the Texas Lions Camp, a summer camp for children with disabilities based in Kerrville.

Festivities included food, drinks, raffle prizes, an Aggie football watch party, and a car show.

“Events like these are important because it brings our community together, and the camp does great things for children with special needs,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky.

