Advertisement

NHC: Tropical Depression likely to form in southern Gulf

Many details to finetune after center of circulation develops
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Saturday evening, confidence is increasing that tropical development will occur in the southern Gulf.

As of the 7pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters expect a tropical depression to develop from a tropical wave near the Bay of Campeche by Sunday or Monday as the system tracks northward.

There are still many details to finetune with this potential system over the next few days, as more/less interaction with land and how closely it tracks to the western Gulf coastline will affect it’s status and strength. Regardless of development, this wave will bring a big slug of tropical moisture into Southeast Texas by the beginning of next week, increasing rain and storm chances in the Brazos Valley as early as Monday.

A big slug of tropical moisture will bring rain and storms to the Brazos Valley as early as...
A big slug of tropical moisture will bring rain and storms to the Brazos Valley as early as Monday.(KBTX)

For the time being -- the biggest concern to monitor locally will be heavy rainfall as these tropical downpours push across Southeast Texas. Rainfall totals will likely need to be adjusted after we get a clearer picture of the exact track/strength of the system, but it is currently looking like totals could range in the window of 0.5″ - 3″ with localized higher totals certainly a possibility depending on where the heavier downpours set up. Overall, a sharp gradient in totals could be possible from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other, but generally the higher rainfall totals look to be found the farther south you travel.

A sharp gradient in totals will be possible depending on where rainbands set up.
A sharp gradient in totals will be possible depending on where rainbands set up.(KBTX)

We should get a clearer picture regarding the future of this wave after it becomes better organized and develops a center of circulation, so check back in as we finetune the forecast throughout the rest of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Rice, 39
College Station man wanted by Las Vegas police arrested for child sex crimes
Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Mobile Medical Unit at Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Brazos Valley hospital activates surge plans to reduce stress on emergency room

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/11
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/11
Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/11
Saturday Evening Tropical Weather Update 9/11
Odds have increased for tropical development in the southern Gulf
Monitoring the southern Gulf this weekend
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/10
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/10