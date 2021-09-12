No. 16 Texas A&M Set for Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M men’s golf team faces a formidable field as it competes at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club, Monday through Wednesday. All three days of the tournament can be seen on the Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m.

Five of the nation’s top 10 teams join the Aggies including No. 3 Arizona State, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 21 SMU, No. 25 Liberty, Baylor, Florida Gulf Coast, Howard, North Texas, Ohio State, TCU and USC.

The Aggies opened the season with a victory at the Marquette Intercollegiate, shooting a 32-under 832, and defeating South Florida by four strokes. The win marked the third for the Aggies under second-year head coach Brian Kortan.

“We came back home with a win, which a good feeling, but we just got back in to our routines,” Kortan said. “We qualified to get ready for another tough tournament. It is a great field. We are going to have to play some great golf to have a chance to win. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys get after it again. It’s a different style of golf course than what we saw last week. A little bit more heat, but they should be comfortable as a lot of guys have played out there.”

The Maroon & White tee off at noon on hole 1 and are paired with Arizona State and Texas. Competing for Texas A&M are Walker Lee, Sam Bennett, Michael Heidelbaugh, Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan.

Lee is coming off his fourth-career collegiate victory as he opened the season with a one-stroke win at the Marquette Intercollegiate. The Houston native carded rounds of 66, 67 and 69 to shoot a 14-under 202.

Bennett and Heidelbaugh tied for 12th at 5-under. Heidelbaugh, who was competing for the first time in his career, set a new tournament record as he carded an 8-under 64 in the second round. Maichon tied for 22nd at 3-under, and Sadagopan tied for 13th at the Washington County Individual last week at 4-under.

Live scoring for the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational can be found online via Golfstat here.

