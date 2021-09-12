Statue dedication and 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds made their way to the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station Saturday to hold a remembrance ceremony and statue dedication.

Saturday’s events mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States.

The three new bronze statues represent a law enforcement officer, firefighter, and soldier who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11th. Two of the memorials share an extra special meaning.

The statue of the law enforcement officer was made in the likeness of Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Brian Bachmann, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

The firefighter statue was made in the likeness of Bryan Fire Lieutenant Greg Pickard, who was killed in 2013 while fighting a fire.

Lieutenant Paul Carlton Jr and former Air Force Surgeon General, was the keynote speaker for the event. Cannon was at the Pentagon on 9/11 and helped saved many lives.

“The ceremony today is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 discussions. I’ve been chosen to be able to share a few thoughts. I was in the Pentagon on 9/11,” said Carlton. “That day changed our country forever. We were no longer safe behind our borders, safe behind our oceans. We were vulnerable, and it changed the entire mindset of America.”

