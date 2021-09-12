Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breezy Kmyah Woods
UPDATE: Missing College Station teen found
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
A tropical wave in the southern Gulf is expected to develop into a tropical depression Sunday...
NHC: Tropical Depression likely to form in southern Gulf
Albert Hernandez
College Station man arrested with child pornography
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
Kolache Festival
Caldwell hosts 36th annual Kolache Festival
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break...
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline in six cases