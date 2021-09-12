Advertisement

Texas A&M drops to #7 in latest AP Top 25

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their latest college football rankings on Sunday ahead of Week 3. Texas A&M dropped two spots to #7 after narrowly escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory.

Alabama and Georgia stay at the top two spots, followed by Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, and Clemson. The SEC has 7 teams in the Top 25. Florida moved up two spots to #11, Ole Miss jumped three to #17, Arkansas enters the rankings for the first time since 2016 at #20, and Auburn moved up three spots to #22. USC, Texas, and Utah dropped from the rankings. Arkansas, BYU, and Michigan all moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season.

College Football AP Top 25

Week 3

RankTeamTrend
1Alabama (60)-
2Georgia (3)-
3Oklahoma🔼 1
4Oregon🔼 8
5Iowa🔼 5
6Clemson-
7Texas A&M🔽 2
8Cincinnati🔽 1
9Ohio State🔽 6
10Penn State🔼 1
11Florida🔼 2
12Notre Dame🔽 4
13UCLA🔼 3
14Iowa State🔽 5
15Virginia Tech🔼 4
16Coastal Carolina🔼 1
17Ole Miss🔼 3
18Wisconsin-
19Arizona State🔼 4
20ArkansasNR
21North Carolina🔼 3
22Auburn🔼 3
23BYUNR
24Miami🔽 2
25MichiganNR

