Advertisement

Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19

Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19(unsplash.com)
By Grace Leis and Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M sophomore passed away on Sept. 8th due to complications from COVID-19, according to an official obituary.

Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, 20, died on Wednesday in Bryan. She was born in Fort Worth but was raised in Glen Rose, Texas.

Ahuero was a biomedical science major at Texas A&M and had hopes of being a psychiatric nurse.

She was passionate about helping others and spreading the word about suicide prevention. According to her obituary, during the summer, she volunteered at the National Suicide Hotline.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to Mission 22, which is a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans, service members, and their family members address post-traumatic stress, brain injuries, suicide prevention, and other matters.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Rice, 39
College Station man wanted by Las Vegas police arrested for child sex crimes
Funeral services are Friday for Chase Edward Stone, 24, at United Methodist Church on N. Mays...
Blinn student fatally struck by train in College Station will be laid to rest on Friday
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Mobile Medical Unit at Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Brazos Valley hospital activates surge plans to reduce stress on emergency room