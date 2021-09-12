Tropical depression or storm expected to form in Gulf of Mexico Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Hunters took off from Louisiana Sunday morning to fly through what is currently known as Invest 94L in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center expects that a tropical depression or tropical storm will officially form before the end of the day.

Here are the 8 AM EDT Sunday, September 12 Key Messages for the tropical disturbance over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Follow the latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3l0zX3xFKl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2021

As of early data sent back from that morning flight, tropical-storm-force wind has been sampled, but a center of circulation has yet to form. The National Hurricane Center will start issuing forecasts and advisories for “Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen” at 10am Sunday.

Here’s what we know Sunday morning:

A tropical depression -- maybe even storm -- is expected to form later today. The National Hurricane Center will start issuing advisories and forecasts before that formation Sunday morning.

This system is likely this becomes a tropical storm before landfall. The next name on the list is Nicholas.

A big slug of tropical moisture is ready shoved north through the Gulf. While the air remains dry over this morning, this moisture will fill up the Brazos Valley’s atmosphere Sunday night and Monday.

High pressure over the eastern Gulf will initially steer this system close to South Texas Sunday and Monday. As the high moves into the South Gulf Tuesday, it could help the likely tropical storm run along or just south of the Upper Texas Coast.

The greatest concerns and impacts and highest rainfall totals (along with the associated flooding concern) are currently confined to the immediate coast.

If this system were to track along the Upper Texas Coast, rainfall totals and potential would be drastically lower for the Brazos Valley considering the side of the system the area would fall on.

Excessive Rainfall (flash flooding) outlook from @NWSWPC keeps highest concerns south of Brazos Valley at this time. 1/4 risk by Tuesday.



Assuming this tropical storm(?) runs south of our area, rainfall totals will be WIDELY different across our 16 counties. Sub-1" NW to 2-3"+ S pic.twitter.com/ZXd93n632Q — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 12, 2021

Here’s what we still need to monitor, as of Sunday morning:

The exact path of the center of this system. As of this update, major concerns for the Brazos Valley are low .

If the system moves south of the area, rainfall totals will be WIDELY different from one end of the area to the other. This could be as low as sub-1″ in the far north reaches of the Brazos Valley to over 2″ or 3″ in the furthest south and southeastern Brazos Valley.

If the system were to move inland sooner, then drift further north of the coast (this is the less likely outcome currently), that could increase the rain potential for the Brazos Valley. Could also bring a low-end risk of brief tornado concerns Tuesday.

It is worth stressing again, current concerns for impactful weather are LOW locally in the Brazos Valley with the greatest wind, rain, and flooding potential currently expected along the immediate coast. Still -- there are unknowns here and we will need to monitor the trends over the next 24-48 hours.

