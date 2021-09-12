Tropical downpours likely to kick off the work week as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Gulf Coast

After a stretch of days consisting of drier air across the Brazos Valley, a surge of tropical moisture will move into Southeast Texas to kick off the upcoming work week. This moisture will move in ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Nicholas that sits in the southern Gulf Sunday afternoon. There are still many details to finetune over the next 24 hours in regards to the exact track and intensity of this tropical storm, but higher rain chances are in the forecast locally starting Monday, lasting through at least midweek.

For now -- the current plan is for the Brazos Valley to see rounds of scattered tropical downpours Monday as Nicholas treks through the northwestern Gulf. The system is slated to approach the Texas Gulf coastline by late Monday / early Tuesday, then begin to move north-northeastward across Southeast Texas throughout the day Tuesday. There is still plenty of room for wobbles and adjustments to the exact track of the center of circulation, and any shift would affect the amount of rain that could fall, as well as any additional impacts that could be found across the Brazos Valley. If the system curves farther south and east, this would mean less rainfall for the Brazos Valley, but if the system stays a bit farther west, this would mean more rainfall for the Brazos Valley. Numbers will likely need to be fiddled with over the next 24 hours or so, but a sharp gradient of rainfall totals is likely from one side of the area to the other. More as we know it on that front -- but on average, parts of the Brazos Valley could pick up on 0.75″ - 4″+ inches with localized higher amounts definitely a possibility, and generally higher totals found the farther south and east you travel.

We’ll continue to hash out the finer details over the next 24 - 36 hours, but best to keep the rain gear handy through at least the first half of the week. Keep checking back for updates -- they’ll be waiting for you on-air, online, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and storms. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 73. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 84. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

