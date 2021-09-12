Advertisement

Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend

A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this weekend.
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this weekend.(WMBF)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan Police reported a pair of DWI-related arrests following separate rollover crashes this weekend.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. in College Station in the 1100 block of Wellborn Road.

Norma Palacios Calderon, 21, of College Station, was arrested on DWI and resisting search charges following the crash with another vehicle. She told police another vehicle swerved into her lane and sideswiped her. After that, she said a third vehicle rear-ended her and then drove away. When police arrived they found one of the vehicles upside down. Palacios Calderon said she was on her way to Northgate to drop off friends and admitted to being there earlier in the night and consumed alcohol. The arrest report says she refused to allow a phlebotomist to withdraw blood for a sample, and that’s why she’s also charged with resisting search. She was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000. A passenger in Palacios Calderon’s car was also arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

In the second crash, Giovanni Chavarin, 19, of Bryan, reportedly rolled a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado around 4:00 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A witness told police they saw Chavarin speeding in the pickup, losing control, and then rolling it over and striking a traffic control sign. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from Chavarin and found two beer cans in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved and no other people were involved. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
Breezy Kmyah Woods
UPDATE: Missing College Station teen found
4pm Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
A tropical wave in the southern Gulf is expected to develop into a tropical depression Sunday...
NHC: Tropical Depression likely to form in southern Gulf
Albert Hernandez
College Station man arrested with child pornography

Latest News

4pm Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
A member of Texas A&M Task Force 1 working recently in Louisiana following the landfall of...
State resources are getting ready for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas
Kolache Festival
Caldwell hosts 36th annual Kolache Festival
S
Over 1,000 female bikers gather in BCS