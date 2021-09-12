Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan Police reported a pair of DWI-related arrests following separate rollover crashes this weekend.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. in College Station in the 1100 block of Wellborn Road.

Norma Palacios Calderon, 21, of College Station, was arrested on DWI and resisting search charges following the crash with another vehicle. She told police another vehicle swerved into her lane and sideswiped her. After that, she said a third vehicle rear-ended her and then drove away. When police arrived they found one of the vehicles upside down. Palacios Calderon said she was on her way to Northgate to drop off friends and admitted to being there earlier in the night and consumed alcohol. The arrest report says she refused to allow a phlebotomist to withdraw blood for a sample, and that’s why she’s also charged with resisting search. She was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000. A passenger in Palacios Calderon’s car was also arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

In the second crash, Giovanni Chavarin, 19, of Bryan, reportedly rolled a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado around 4:00 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A witness told police they saw Chavarin speeding in the pickup, losing control, and then rolling it over and striking a traffic control sign. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from Chavarin and found two beer cans in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved and no other people were involved. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released on a $2,000 bond.

