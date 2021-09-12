Women’s Golf Opens Season at Sam Golden Invitational

DENTON, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf and first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell take part in their first tournament of the season at the Sam Golden Invitational on the par-72 6,288-yard Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch from Sept. 13-14.

The Aggies are led by newly hired head coach Chadwell. He previously was at the helm of Houston, where he won three American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year awards and took the Cougars to six NCAA Tournaments.

“I am just excited to finally get out there and compete and figure out who we are,” Chadwell said. “It has been a great summer and first two weeks of school. I am proud of the team and foundation that we have built since starting in June. Our qualifying rounds were very competitive, and I am ready to see what our lineup will do this week. We know that if we show up and compete, that we can play with any team in the country.”

New faces along with some Aggie veterans grace the starting lineup for the Maroon & White. Transfers Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter, who played for Chadwell at Houston, make the trip. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Amber Park have been mainstays on the Aggie roster their entire careers and open the season leading the charge. Freshman Adela Cernousek comes to Aggieland from France and is the lone collegiate rookie of the group.

Jennie Park joins the Aggies after spending the past two seasons at TCU where she registered 74.4 and 73.1 stroke averages in her sophomore and freshman campaigns, respectively. The junior has 18 collegiate tournaments under her belt, and a Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the Month accolade attached to her resume.

Slaughter is the reigning AAC Freshman of the Year after her stellar 2020-21 season with Houston. She boasted a 73.52 stroke average and came in second at the MountainView Collegiate. At the MountainView, she opened play with a career-low 67 in the first round and finished the tourney 8-under 208.

Amber Park is entering her fifth season in the Aggie lineup after exercising her extra year of eligibility afforded to her by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has carded a 74.50 stroke average or better in three of her four seasons, having played in 110 rounds in her career.

Fernández García-Poggio is entering her junior season. She had one of the more decorated freshman campaigns, posting a 72.44 stroke average, which was good enough for second on the team and third all-time for a rookie in program history. She has three top-15 and two top-three finishes in her career.

Cernousek begins her collegiate career in Denton after coming all the way from Antibes, France. She was No. 231 in the World Amateur Ranking and No. 55 in the U18 European Golf Ranking.

The opening day features 36 holes of action beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

To follow along with the action you can keep up with the live stats here.

The Field

Charlotte

Houston

Kansas State

Mississippi State

Missouri

North Texas

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Purdue

TCU

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Tulane

Tulsa

UTSA