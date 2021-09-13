Brazos Valley Emergency Managers preparing for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency management officials in our area are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Brazos County emergency planners say they’re not expecting any major impacts from the storm, but they are closely monitoring its path. It is expected to have impacts to our counties to the southeast.

Inside the Emergency Operations Center, staff are having regular conference calls with state officials and getting regular updates from The Weather Service.

Those planners say it’s a good reminder to stay weather aware and have a plan if you encounter flash flooding or severe weather.

We still aren’t throughout hurricane season yet with it officially ending at the end of November.

”Currently, it looks like it’s going to track to our southeast down more toward the Houston area but with the track itself over the last couple of days. It’s kind of meandering around a little bit so we’re not, we’re not focused on the track as it’s presented. We’re definitely planning and preparing just in case it does shift again back toward the west or the northwest area,” said Jason Ware, Brazos County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.

Over in Walker County, county officials are activating their Emergency Operations Center Monday afternoon. They are anticipating heavy rain and flooding problems.

