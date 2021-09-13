Breezy conditions and some rain still a possibility from Nicholas over the next 24-36 hours

Cloudy, tropical skies have kept temperatures in the 80s and some 70s Monday afternoon. While outer rain bands ahead of Nicholas have had a rough time surviving the journey north and into the Brazos Valley, some scattered tropical downpours are still possible for parts of the area Monday evening. Heading into the overnight, breezy conditions will need to be monitored thanks to a large wind field from a disorganized Tropical Storm Nicholas that is inching closer to the Texas Gulf Coast Monday afternoon. Not a bad idea to tie down some of the loose lawn furniture and bring in empty trash cans off of the sidewalks when you get home from work!

The latest forecast track put out by the National Hurricane Center has shifted the forecast track of Nicholas farther south, bringing the center of circulation south and east of the Brazos Valley. Reason being is the center of circulation is still not very organized. What does this mean for us locally? Essentially, some expectations of higher rainfall totals may be disappointed over the next 24 hours. Depending on how well the center of circulation can tighten up, some tropical downpours will still be possible, with the best chances sitting in our southern and eastern counties. For others, especially farther north and west, rainfall could quickly drop off, with totals <1″ possible before the end of the day Tuesday.

We’ll be here to keep you updated through the overnight hours as Nicholas creeps inland and treks across Southeast Texas. Updates can be found on-air, here at KBTX.com, and your PinPoint Weather App!

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. Low: 73. Wind: Breezy. E 15-25 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 84. Wind: Breezy. NE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

