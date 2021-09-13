Advertisement

Fisher: Haynes King has no timetable yet on return

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that quarterback Haynes King suffered a crack in his lower leg against Colorado and there is no timetable yet on when he will return.

Fisher said that King had successful surgery on Sunday and that the crack in his leg was clean, so recovery should go well, but he does not know at this time how long it will take to heal. A&M’s starting quarterback went down with his leg injury early in the game against Colorado and was immediately taken to the locker room. King was seen later on the sidelines with a boot on his leg, still supporting his team.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada played the rest of the game for King, and while he struggled to get going at the start, Calzada looked more comfortable towards the end of the game and was able to lead the Aggies to a game-winning drive to beat the Buffaloes 10-7.

Calzada will be the starting quarterback while King recovers from his leg injury, and Fisher said that not much will change with his offensive scheme, it’s just a matter of Calzada getting more comfortable moving forward.

