Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs Arkansas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game against Arkansas on September 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.
The Aggies (2-0) are currently ranked No. 5 by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 7 by the Associated Press. Arkansas (2-0) entered the polls this week at No. 20 (AP) and No. 24 (Coaches).