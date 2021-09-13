Advertisement

Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs Arkansas

Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Arkansas vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Football game against Arkansas on September 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies (2-0) are currently ranked No. 5 by the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 7 by the Associated Press. Arkansas (2-0) entered the polls this week at No. 20 (AP) and No. 24 (Coaches).

Most Read

11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
NFL Aggies: Week One
Aggies Play Oklahoma State to 1-1 Draw
No. 16 Texas A&M Set for Maridoe Collegiate Invitational