Monitoring Nicholas: Downpours begin Monday, continue into midweek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After forming near the Bay of Campeche Gulf Sunday morning, eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicholas as it begins to trek through the western Gulf. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for Austin and Waller counties until further notice.

Monday early AM #Nicholas: Overnight data found a center of circulation much farther north, so timeline has sped up a bit from previous forecasts.



Landfall expected before Tuesday along Middle TX Coast. Rain begins for us today, continues overnight and into Tuesday. Drying after pic.twitter.com/5530LdbKE1 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) September 13, 2021

Monday Morning: Models continue to point to a landfall later in the day / early evening Monday. The Brazos Valley will begin to see outer rain bands from this system throughout the day and into tonight. The center of circulation will pass over the Central Brazos Valley at some point Tuesday morning, moving eastward, away from the area, by Wednesday.

Through that timeframe, we continue to monitor the potential for some areas to receive several inches of rain in a relatively short amount of time. Areas of flooding remain the greatest risk to the area through midweek.

It is worth re-iterating that there will be a wide variation in rainfall by the end of the week, and forecasts will need to be adjusted as the system moves through. Bottom line, prepare for weather to disrupt your plans through the first half of the week, especially through Tuesday afternoon.

As of a special 11:30pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Nicholas has re-formed about 150 nautical miles to the north-northwest of the previously assumed center. Because of this, forecasters at the NHC note that the forecast track has been accelerated to indicate a potential landfall ~ 12 hours earlier than what was previously forecasted.

Latest details regarding Nicholas:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 260 miles SSE of the Mouth of the Rio Grande 40 mph N at 2 1007 mb

Because of the re-formation, the track forecast has been accelerated to indicate a landfall about 12 hours sooner than the last advisory. The intensity forecast is about 5 kt stronger in the short term, but actually ends up near the same intensity at landfall as the last advisory because of less time over water.

/3 Zoomed in view of the 10pm forecast cone.

• Center projected (for now) to pass south of the Brazos Valley

• Majority of the Brazos Valley remains in the forecast cone as uncertainties remain with this unorganized system #bcstx #Nicholas pic.twitter.com/xPv3QxJo63 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 13, 2021

The latest forecast cone issued by the NHC still shifts the center forecast path for Nicholas slightly farther south than what was forecasted earlier Sunday, bringing the center of circulation somewhere between Bryan-College Station and Houston by Tuesday evening. A majority of the area remains inside the forecast cone, with the far west and northwest reaches of the area currently being left out. There is still room for wobbles and adjustments in the exact forecast track through the next 24 hours, with any shift changing the exact impacts and intensity of those impacts observed in the Brazos Valley.

Here’s what we know Sunday Night:

A big slug of tropical moisture is ready shoved north through the Gulf, and will be moving into the Brazos Valley by Sunday night and into Monday.

High pressure over the eastern Gulf will initially steer this system close to South Texas Monday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the middle Texas coastline by Monday afternoon.

Wobbles/shifts in the track could greatly affect the impacts expected for the Brazos Valley, as well as the extent of those impacts. For now -- the biggest impacts to monitor will be heavy rainfall and the potential for tropical-storm-force winds at least in the watch area, but the heavier rainfall and stronger wind will likely sit south of the Brazos Valley, closer to the coast. Still, some flooding is possible through at least midweek.

First round of significant rains from #Nicholas could come as early as Monday for southern portions of the Brazos Valley. Flooding may become a bigger risk Tuesday, depending on what falls the day before 🌧



Keep the PinPoint App handy this week! pic.twitter.com/n3duKd0T7s — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) September 12, 2021

Here’s what we still need to monitor, as of Sunday night:

The exact path of the center of this system as it tracks north through the Gulf, after the center of circulation becomes more defined. That will in turn determine the exact impacts and extent of those impacts that could move into parts of the Brazos Valley.

Dependent on the exact track that the center of circulation could take across Southeast Texas, rainfall totals could be WIDELY different from one end of the area to the other. This could be as low as sub-1″ in the far north reaches of the Brazos Valley to over 2″ to 5″+ in the furthest south and southeastern Brazos Valley. If the system moves farther west, additional rainfall will be possible across a greater portion of the area.

If the system were to move inland sooner, then drift further north of the coast, that could increase the rain potential for the Brazos Valley. Could also bring a low-end risk of brief tornado concerns Tuesday.

