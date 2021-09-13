Advertisement

Morgan named WAC Player of the Week

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. - Sam Houston kicker Seth Morgan was named the WAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday morning, per a release from league officials.

It is the first such honor for the freshman from Houston after a big week in a convincing 52-14 win by the top-ranked Bearkats over Southeast Missouri. 

The Klein Oak HS product nailed all eight of his kicks in the game, including all seven of his PATs and a 50-yard field goal near the end of the half. It was his first field goal try of the season and gave the Kats a 31-14 lead at the half. 

That kick was the longest of his career and the longest field goal by a Bearkat since 2015. Morgan is now 4-for-4 on kicks of at least 40 yards in his career and is 13 for 13 on PAT tries.

Most Read

11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Kats cruise past Southeast Missouri
Kats cruise past Southeast Missouri
Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs Arkansas
NFL Aggies: Week One