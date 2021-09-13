Morgan named WAC Player of the Week

DENVER, Colo. - Sam Houston kicker Seth Morgan was named the WAC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday morning, per a release from league officials.

It is the first such honor for the freshman from Houston after a big week in a convincing 52-14 win by the top-ranked Bearkats over Southeast Missouri.

The Klein Oak HS product nailed all eight of his kicks in the game, including all seven of his PATs and a 50-yard field goal near the end of the half. It was his first field goal try of the season and gave the Kats a 31-14 lead at the half.

That kick was the longest of his career and the longest field goal by a Bearkat since 2015. Morgan is now 4-for-4 on kicks of at least 40 yards in his career and is 13 for 13 on PAT tries.