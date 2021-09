NFL Aggies: Week One

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week One of the 2021 NFL season, including Von Miller making his return after sitting out all of last year due to injury.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 5 catches 70 YDS. 2 TDS. 38-13 win over Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 21/35 212 YDS. 2 total TDS (1 rushing, 1 passing). 17 rushing YDS. 38-13 loss to Arizona.

Von Miller LB (Denver) - 3 tackles (all for loss). 2 sacks. 2 QB hits. 27-13 win over NY Giants.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 4 total tackles (1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 33-29 loss to Kansas City.

THURSDAY:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 3 catches 24 YDS. 31-29 win over Dallas.

MONDAY:

Jake Matthews OT (Baltimore) - vs Las Vegas

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - vs Las Vegas

Jermaine Eluemunor OG (Las Vegas) - vs Baltimore

