Police investigating incidents at “multiple” BCS donut shops early Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating incidents at several donut shops in Bryan and College Station.

College Station police responding at Krispy Kreme confirmed to KBTX that “multiple donut shops” had been “hit.” As of 5 a.m., police would not confirm what type of incident they are investigating at these businesses.

It is unclear at this point the extent of any damage or possible stolen items at affected businesses.

