Advertisement

Police investigating incidents at “multiple” BCS donut shops early Monday morning

Krispy Kreme, College Station
Krispy Kreme, College Station(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte and Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating incidents at several donut shops in Bryan and College Station.

College Station police responding at Krispy Kreme confirmed to KBTX that “multiple donut shops” had been “hit.” As of 5 a.m., police would not confirm what type of incident they are investigating at these businesses.

It is unclear at this point the extent of any damage or possible stolen items at affected businesses.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend
A member of Texas A&M Task Force 1 working recently in Louisiana following the landfall of...
State resources are getting ready for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas

Latest News

The 4am Advisory from the NHC on Tropical Storm Nicholas
Monitoring Nicholas: Downpours begin Monday, continue into midweek
11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
BCS DREAMer who just returned home describes fears, uncertainties of being barred from...
BCS DREAMer who just returned home describes fears, uncertainties of being barred from returning to
Roberto and Karumi were separated for almost six months after Karumi ran into problems renewing...
BCS DREAMer who just returned home describes fears, uncertainties of being barred from returning to U.S.